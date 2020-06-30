Seminole Heights candlemaker fills homes with familiar fragrances of Florida

There’s a candlemaker who has been pouring her wax creations in Seminole Heights for years.

Angela Ellis credits part of her business’ success to the community that’s so supportive of local businesses.

Astatula Candle Co. is named after the small Florida city where Ellis’ great grandmother grew up and lived her whole life.

“It’s an indigenous word and we don’t know what it means. It’s a tribute to my ancestors,” Ellis explained.

Ellis makes home fragrance candles and Intention Beeswax candles, all by hand. She says she doesn’t use additives or harmful ingredients.

She just relaunched one of her favorite scents called “I Love Florida,” which has a citrusy smell.

You can shop online at astatulacandleco.com. The website also has links to local retailers who carry the candles.