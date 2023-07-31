Seminole woman suspected of hitting, killing bicyclist and fleeing turns herself in, police say

article

A woman who is accused of ditching her car in a Publix parking lot after striking a bicyclist and leaving him for dead early Saturday morning has turned herself in to authorities.

Pinellas Park police say Anaya Millan hit William Rothey with her car as he was riding a bicycle along the paved shoulder of the roadway in the 11700 block of 66th St. in Pinellas Park shortly after 3 a.m. and fled the scene.

Police say Rothey was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says it located Millan’s vehicle abandoned in the Publix parking lot at 7333 Park Blvd.

The Pinellas Park Police Department says Millan turned herself in to the Pinellas County Jail around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

She has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.