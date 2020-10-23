Sen. Amy Klobuchar campaigning for Joe Biden Saturday in Tampa Bay

article

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will be in Tampa Bay Saturday as campaigns continue encouraging voters in key battleground states to cast their ballots.

Klobuchar has been a vocal supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden since ending her own campaign for the Democratic nomination for president.

The Biden campaign says Klobuchar will start in Tampa Saturday morning and make her way south with a Biden-Harris bus stop in Sarasota followed by an early voting event in Fort Myers.

Sen. Klobuchar's message will be focused on getting voters to make a plan to go to the polls.