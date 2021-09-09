September 11th memorial locations around the Tampa Bay area

Throughout the years since the September 11th attacks, many Tampa Bay Area communities have added memorials honoring the fallen first responders and victims.

Here’s a partial list of the locations.

Bayshore Sundial

This 1-to-100th scale model of the World Trade Center not only incorporates steel from Tower One, it also acts a sundial. As the shadow of the steel falls on the ground on the morning of September 11, the lower slab marks the duration of time from the first airplane's impact on the north tower to the subsequent collapse of the tower.

Bayshore and Bay to Bay Blvd., Tampa

Sept. 11th Fallen Heroes Memorial

At Stop 1 of the TECO Streetcar line in Ybor City. Honors first responders and includes a beam from one of the Twin Towers. Dedicated on Sept. 11, 2014.

1900 N 20th St, Tampa

Palm Harbor

Palm Harbor Curlew Hills Sept. 11th Memorial

This memorial, built in 2021, features a twisted piece of steel "floating" in the center, 30 tons of American granite as the towers, and a bright eternal flame at its base. Large granite monuments include the names of firefighters who lost their lives on Sept. 11th.

1750 Curlew Rd. Palm Harbor

Madeira Beach Sept. 11th Memorial

This Causeway Park memorial is just west of the Tom Stuart Causeway.

424 Tom Stuart Causeway, Madeira Beach

Tampa Firefighters Museum

Tampa Firefighters Museum

Includes a display to honor September 11th first responders and victims, along with many other items of interest from Tampa’s history.

720 E Zack St, Tampa



Patriots Park, Venice

This paved courtyard is dedicated to veterans, first responders, the fallen of Sept. 11th, and heroes everywhere. Includes a 2-ton steel beam from the World Trade Center wreckage and a piece of rubble from the attack on the Pentagon.

800 Venetia Bay Blvd. Venice

Venice

Sept. 11th Memorial, Tampa Premium Outlets

The Tampa Premium Outlets in Lutz has a 30-foot-by-10-foot vinyl wrap structure, honoring the Septe. 11th heroes.

2300 Grand Cypress Dr, Lutz

Rise St. Pete

Still under construction in St. Petersburg’s Warehouse District. The design includes a steel beam from the World Trade Center, believed to be the last beam saved from Ground Zero. It will also feature a 30-foot copper phoenix wing and a half-moon wall featuring hundreds of hand-painted tiles.

5th Avenue South and 22nd Street South, St. Petersburg