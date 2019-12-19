Serious crash snarls traffic on I-75 in Gibsonton

article

A crash on Interstate 75 caused traffic headaches in Gibsonton during the Thursday morning rush hour.

The crash occurred near Gibsonton Drive. An overturned truck closed two southbound I-75 lanes near that exit, but those lanes have since reopened. All lanes were previously closed as a medical chopper responded to the scene.

Traffic was flowing, but very slowly. Frustrated drivers heading south were seen turning around in the emergency shoulder and driving north – the opposite direction. Those drivers were aso seen crossing the grassy median after heading in the wrong direction to find an earlier exit.

Backups were seen from the Gibsonton Drive exit to the Brandon exit.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.