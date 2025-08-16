Several homes struck by gunfire after shooting in Gibsonton, suspect in custody: HCSO

The Brief Several homes in a Gibsonton neighborhood were struck by gunfire after a shooting, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. After reviewing surveillance footage and talking to witnesses, investigators arrested 22-year-old Isaiah Gibson.



A man is in custody after a dispute at a Gibsonton home ended with a shooting that damaged several homes on Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say that multiple shots rang out on Southwind Lake Drive, striking several homes, a vehicle and a palm tree.

After reviewing surveillance footage and talking to witnesses, investigators arrested 22-year-old Isaiah Gibson.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

What's next:

Gibson was taken into custody on Wednesday and faces many charges.

Attempted murder in the second degree, firearm discharge

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon firearm - discharge

Discharging a firearm in public or on residential property

Shooting at, within or into a building

