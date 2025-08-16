Several homes struck by gunfire after shooting in Gibsonton, suspect in custody: HCSO
GIBSONTON, Fla. - A man is in custody after a dispute at a Gibsonton home ended with a shooting that damaged several homes on Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives say that multiple shots rang out on Southwind Lake Drive, striking several homes, a vehicle and a palm tree.
After reviewing surveillance footage and talking to witnesses, investigators arrested 22-year-old Isaiah Gibson.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
What's next:
Gibson was taken into custody on Wednesday and faces many charges.
- Attempted murder in the second degree, firearm discharge
- Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon firearm - discharge
- Discharging a firearm in public or on residential property
- Shooting at, within or into a building
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.