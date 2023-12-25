Several new Florida laws going into effect on January 1

article

In just a week, we'll be ringing in the new year with new laws in the state of Florida.

Senate Bill 774, or the Ethics Requirements for Public Officials Act, is perhaps one of the most controversial laws coming into effect.

It requires a more in-depth financial disclosure form, forcing small town council members to share their net worth and the dollar amount of every asset they have over a thousand dollars.

Several local city council members have already resigned before the end of the year citing invasion of privacy and security reasons.

Another new piece of legislation, House Bill 425, expands Florida's Move Over Law. It requires drivers to move over a lane for disabled vehicles displaying warning or hazard lights or if there's somebody outside the vehicle while it's stopped.

The law already applies to emergency, sanitation, utility, construction and road maintenance vehicles.

If drivers can't move, then they have to slow down to 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit.

House Bill 109, or the "Protect Our Loved Ones Act," allows law enforcement to create a "special needs registry" of people who have developmental or psychological conditions including autism spectrum disorder, Alzheimer’s disease and Down syndrome to help better respond to calls and improve interactions.

Adults can enroll themselves in the registry and a parent or guardian can enroll a minor.

The Florida Legislature passed the laws earlier this year, and they take effect January First, 2024.