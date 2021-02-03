Shamrock Shakes will return to McDonald's in February

article

McDonald’s is bringing back a seasonal favorite.

The green Shamrock Shake will return to the menu on Feb. 15 and will be around through St. Patrick’s Day. On Tuesday, McDonald’s announced on its social media platforms that its iconic Shamrock Shake will be returning this year on February 15th.

The green, mint-flavored drink usually reappears this time of year to help celebrate the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

Last year, to commemorate the Shamrock Shake’s 50th anniversary, McDonald’s published a press release about the drink’s history.

"We’ve been serving the iconic, cult-favorite Shamrock Shake for 50 years and it’s become synonymous with McDonald’s ever since," said Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s vice president of menu innovation.

Of course, it doesn’t matter if McDonald’s is serving Shamrock Shakes if the ice cream machine is broken.

In October, Fox News reported that software engineer Rashiq Zahid, 24, had developed a resource for tracking and identifying McDonald’s locations with nonfunctioning ice cream machines — undoubtedly an invaluable resource for anyone who prefers not to waste precious time in the pursuit of their sundaes or cones.

Zahid’s resulting website, McBroken, can now identify which of Amerca’s McDonald’s locations have the capacity to serve ice cream, pretty much in real-time.

"I was like, there must be something that can be done about this," Zahid told The Verge of first coming up with the idea, which was sparked following a disappointing trip to a German McDonald’

The Shamrock Shake was created back in 1967 by a McDonald’s owner in Connecticut.It debuted in select locations across the county in 1970 and went nationwide for the first time in 2012.

