Share your high school graduate's photo on FOX 13's Good Day

For high school seniors, graduation ceremonies are a defining and memorable end to their four years. With the pandemic, many won't be able to cross a stage in front of loved ones and receive their diploma.

It's a disappointing end, but that doesn't mean the stories of 2020's high school seniors can't be told.

Good Day Tampa Bay has been and continues to receive many graduation stories and photos of those seniors. The stories will be shared during the 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. portions of the weekday show, and on Saturdays at 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Keep in mind, the number of submissions have been overwhelming, meaning not all photos will air, but the Good Day team is doing their best to collect them all.

If you still wish to send in your senior's story and photo, you can send them to FOX 13's anchor Laura Moody by emailing her at laura.moody@foxtv.com.

Unfortunately, we are not able to post these segments online or provide copies.

