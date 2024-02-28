‘Shark Week’ biology professor accused of stealing at least $300K from Bradenton non-profit

A Georgia Southern University biology professor who was featured on "Shark Week" has been arrested after police say she stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Bradenton non-profit organization dedicated to shark and stingray research.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, Christine Bedore, 44, has been charged with felony scheming to defraud more than $50,000 and criminal use of personal identification of more than $100,000. Both charges are first-degree felonies.

Police say Bedore traveled from Georgia to Bradenton to turn herself in on Tuesday.

READ: St. Pete Beach leaders approve controversial expansion of Sirata Beach Resort

Detectives began investigating Bedore in November 2023, after the American Elasmobranch Society (AES) president said Bedore was stealing from the non-profit's checking and savings accounts.

Bedore had been the treasurer of AES since 2018. AES, which uses a Bradenton mailing address, but has members across the country.

According to BPD, financial subpoenas indicate that for more than five years, Bedore made numerous electronic transfers and transactions totaling at least $300,000 and used the money for personal expenses, including medical procedures, a vehicle, subscription services, utilities, pet insurance, travel, entertainment, and more.

Financial documents also indicate unauthorized transactions for laboratory specimens and equipment used by Bedore, according to police.

READ: St. Pete man wanted for 'intentionally' killing brother in hit-and-run crash: Police

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Carpenter at michael.carpenter@bradentonpd.com. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous are asked to log ontoCrime Stoppers at manateecrimestoppers.com or call 866-634-8477.