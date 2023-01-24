'She didn't deserve this': Pregnant mother killed in East Tampa shooting

A pregnant mother of two was killed during a shooting in East Tampa last week as an innocent bystander.

The family of Latoya Gay said she was outside talking to friends when she was shot. She was pregnant with her third child and left behind two children.

Tiondra Parker is the sister of Gay and said she is keeping her close to her heart. She's wearing a necklace with her sister's picture on it.

" I got to keep her with me. I'm never taking it off. Never taking it off," Parker said.

The 26-year-old killed in the shooting was identified by her family, as the victim in last Wednesday’s deadly shooting at the Silver Oaks Apartments in East Tampa.

Police said Gay was an innocent bystander who got caught in the crossfire when multiple people started firing at one another.

"I guess she was out there for a few hours with her friends," Parker said. "We were all standing in the parking lot, and I guess that's when people started shooting. I just feel like she didn't deserve this. It came out of nowhere."

Her family has started an online fundraiser for help with funeral costs.

"Oh, she was a great mother. Her kids loved her. She played with them. She did everything she can for her kids. Whatever they needed, she got for her kids," said Gay's other sister Jaekeria Holder.

So far, police have arrested a minor on weapons charges but not in connection with Gay's death. They're still asking for the public's help in gathering information on the shooting.

In recent months Tampa has been hit with a scourge of teen-involved shootings. Parker said it's gone too far.

"I personally just feel like these kids have no business with these guys. Like, they honestly don't know what they are doing," she said. "We're going to keep her alive, her name alive. She's going to be with us every step of the way."