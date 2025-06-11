Sheriff Grady Judd takes kids fishing as part of annual community outreach event

The Brief The annual "Fishin' with Judd" event took place Wednesday in Winter Haven. It gives more than 100 kids "the opportunity to interact with law enforcement officers in a positive and enjoyable outdoor setting." Sheriff Judd says it's like "Christmas in June."



Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd continued an annual tradition on Wednesday, hosting more than 100 children for the "Fishin' with Sheriff Judd" event.

Fishin' with Sheriff Judd

Big picture view:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office describes Fishin' with Sheriff Judd as an event that gives children "the opportunity to interact with law enforcement officers in a positive and enjoyable outdoor setting."

It's held at a lake near the Sheriff's Operation Center in Winter Haven.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office hosted the annual "Fishin' with Sheriff Judd" event on Wednesday.

Dig deeper:

The event is organized by a partnership between PCSO and Polk Sheriff's Charities, Inc. Take a Kid Fishing, Inc., and Phillips Bait & Tackle also sponsor Fishin' with Sheriff Judd.

Along with fishing activities, lunch is provided and the kids receive toys and games that have been anonymously donated.

Pictured: Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd at the annual "Fishin' with Judd" event on June 11, 2025.

What they're saying:

Judd told FOX 13 that the annual excursion is like "Christmas in June" for the kids.

"When I see the smiles on their faces, it makes them happy and it makes us even more happy," Judd said. "Our deputies have chosen these children because, for the most part, their families can't afford a summer camp. This is their summer camp."

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Grady Judd.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: