Sheriff, officer's attorney in war of words over responsibility for teen's shooting death

Criminal defense attorney Rick Escobar had a few choice words for Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister Wednesday.

“Certainly the sheriff, in my opinion, was totally reckless yesterday and he certainly disparaged the good name for a very decorated officer,” said Escobar.

Sheriff Chronister had a few things to say himself.

“Attorney Escobar is ‘say what you need to say’ to protect your client and business, and he’s one of the best. I’m in the truth business,” said Chronister.

The war of words began when Sheriff Chronister said Escobar’s client, Tampa police officer Edwin Perez should bear some of the blame for the shooting death of Bradley Hulett at Perez's home.

Officer Perez

"If that gun would’ve been properly stored, this tragic situation could’ve been avoided," said Sheriff Chronister.

Perez was not home that night in December when Hulett was shot and killed. According to court documents, Hulett’s three friends got into a locked bedroom and took out a gun.

Officer Perez had removed the clip but a bullet remained in the chamber, investigators say.

“Something that he does, day-in-day-out, unfortunately on this particular day, he failed to take that bullet out," explained Escobar.

Investigators say 15-year-old Christopher Bevan shot Hulett in the back of the head.

Christopher Bevan

Last week, the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office announced it was charging Bevan with manslaughter. Officer Perez and his son were cleared of any wrongdoing.

The sheriff said he respects the state attorney's decision, however, “just because an individual can’t be criminally pursued does not mean that individual doesn’t have any responsibility in the tragic death that happened that evening."

Escobar says this is nothing more than the sheriff playing politics.

“He’s using this tragedy as a political football for his campaign,” said Escobar.

Sheriff Chronister fired back, “I’m disgusted that anyone would say that I would use this office for political gain. This is about a 15-year-old who had so much life to live.”

Yet, both agree this tragedy put a spotlight on the effectiveness of Florida’s gun storage laws and whether it’s time to make some changes.