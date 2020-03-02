Teen to be tried as adult in shooting death of 15-year-old Bradley Hulett

article

Days after announcing plans to file manslaughter charges in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Bradley Hulett, sources tell FOX 13 that the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office plans to charge the teenaged shooter as an adult.

Currently, the 15-year-old suspect is being held in a juvenile detention facility in a secure location. The teen will make his first court appearance tomorrow morning on manslaughter charges in adult court.

It was back in December of 2019 when Hulett was shot and killed while at the home of a Tampa police officer. Investigators say Hulett was playing a video game with his three friends when one of the boys got a hold of a gun and shot Hulett in the back of the head.

The Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office spent two months investigating, then turned their findings over to the State Attorney’s Office. Friday, the SAO announced that only the 15-year-old shooter would face manslaughter charges.

The officer and his son were cleared of any wrongdoing.

PREVIOUS: 15-year-old to be charged with manslaughter in shooting death of Bradley Hulett

Now that the 15-year-old is being charged as an adult, he could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Advertisement

FOX 13’s Gloria Gomez will have more on this case tonight at 5 and 6.