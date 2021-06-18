SHOCKING VIDEO: Man shot in front of children in the Bronx

A disturbing video released by the NYPD shows a man being shot multiple times as a girl attempts to shield a young child on the ground next to the victim.

The shooting took place at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday on Sheridan Ave. in the Claremont neighborhood in the Bronx.

The video shows the 24-year-old victim running and then tripping over the two children.

The gunman runs up and starts shooting, hitting the man in the back. The victim attempts to climb off of the children as the gunman runs up and starts shooting him in the legs.

The NYPD says the shooter jumped onto a scooter being driven by another man and then sped off from the scene.

The victim ended up at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was listed in stable condition.

It was unclear if the children suffered any injuries.

The NYPD released a video of the shooting in hopes that someone could identify the gunman or the man on the scooter.

The first individual is described as a male with sunglasses who wore all black clothing.

