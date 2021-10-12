Shocking: Man pulls toddler off street in the Bronx

The NYPD has released a shocking video of an attempted abduction of a three-year-old girl in the Bronx.

Santiago Salcedo, 27, was walking towards a grandmother and three young children in the Schuylerville neighborhood Monday at about noon when he grabbed one of the children and ran off, police said. The grandmother tried to run after the suspect.

Salcedo wrapped the comforter over the child when good Samaritans intervened, the cops added. He then put the girl down and ran off along East Tremon Ave. where he was captured a short time later.

Salcedo faces several charges including kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child

"Earlier this afternoon, an individual grabbed a 3-year-old girl walking with a relative and tried to run away with her in the Bronx. Thanks to your @NYPDDetectives , a 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with this incident," wrote the NYPD on Twitter.