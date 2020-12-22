Shooter sought after victim shows up at Tampa hospital

Deputies are trying to find a shooting suspect after a victim showed up with a gunshot wound at AdventHealth Tampa Tuesday afternoon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the shooting victim checked in around 2 p.m. at AdventHealth, but was quickly airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

The sheriff's office believes the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Four Seasons Boulevard, which is located inside the Villages of Tampa mobile home community.

A suspect was not publicly identified, however, deputies do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.