Shooting investigation shuts down busy stretch of road in Zephyrhills

Zephyrhills police say they're investigating a shooting along County Road 54, shutting down part of the road on Friday.

What we know:

According to the Zephyrhills Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of CR 54 and Dairy Rd.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and there's no threat to the public, but CR 54 will be closed "for an extended period" between Wire Rd. and Stadium Dr.

What we don't know:

No further details on the shooting have been released, including possible injuries or arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Zephyrhills Police Department.

