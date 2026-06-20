Shooting investigation underway after suspect flees, shoots self: TPD

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The Brief The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday on East Oak Avenue. TPD said they arrived to the scene and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. TPD said the suspect fled immediately, but was eventually found.



The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 400 block of East Oak Avenue in Tampa.

What we know:

TPD said that just before 10:45 a.m. officers responded to a call in reference to a shooting. That is where they located a woman who had been shot.

She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

TPD said an adult male, the suspect, immediately fled the scene.

TPD said when officers found the suspect near North 12th Street and East Palifox Street, he was found with a self-inflected gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say, based on preliminary information, both parties were known to each other.

What's next:

This is an active investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.