The suspect involved in a shooting at Colonial Plaza is in custody, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say deputies responded to the scene at 2020 Highway 44 West on Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, there is no threat to the community.

Deputies ask that people avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.

