Shooting investigation underway near high school in Sarasota: Police

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:10PM
Sarasota
FOX 13 News
Courtesy: Mario Alejandro

SARASOTA, Fla. - Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of 32nd Street in Sarasota Friday evening, officials said. 

The Sarasota Police Department confirmed the shooting, which was reported at around 8:30 p.m., west of Booker High School, and not on the school's property. 

Investigators said no injuries or property damages were reported. 

The stands at Booker High School were cleared out during a game at its campus stadium. Photos from the stadium show officers on the field and the stands cleared of students. 

No other information was immediately available. 