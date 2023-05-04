Expand / Collapse search

Shooting suspect arrested after killing family member at East Tampa home, police say

By FOX 13 news staff
Booking image for Dontavious Brown, provided by TPD

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police said they arrested a man who fatally shot one of his relatives following an argument.

The deadly shooting occurred Wednesday. Officers said they arrived at a home in the 3300 block of East 26th Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. 

When police arrived, they found a man with one gunshot wound to his upper body, they said. 

During the investigation, detectives said they learned an argument occurred between the suspect – identified as 31-year-old Dontavious Brown – and the victim, who was not identified by the police department in a news release.

Officers said both men are relatives. 

Brown was arrested on a second-degree murder charge. He is also facing charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of cannabis.