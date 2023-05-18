Shooting suspect detained after argument turns deadly in Pasco County

One person was killed and two others, including a juvenile, were injured in a shooting late Wednesday night in Spring Hill.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a shooting in the area of Bathurst Avenue shortly before midnight.

Investigators say two men who know each other got into an argument and one man shot the other.

According to PCSO, a juvenile and another man were also shot during the incident.

Deputies say the boy and the man who was in the original argument were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The second man who was shot died from his injuries.

Detectives say the suspect is being detained. They add that everyone involved in the shooting knew each other and there is no threat to the community.