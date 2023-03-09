Expand / Collapse search

Shooting victim found dead in South St. Pete alley, police say

By FOX 13 news staff
St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Thursday.

Police said the man's body was found in an alleyway within the 4500 block of 22nd Avenue South. Officers responded to the area around 3:30 p.m.

He was not publicly identified. Police said the victim was in his 40s.

No other information was immediately provided, including whether a suspect was identified or in custody. 

The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.