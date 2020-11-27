Shopper waiting outside Orlando GameStop since Wednesday scores PS5

Trying to find a new Playstation 5 is almost like trying to find a unicorn.

That's why a young man named Kyle sacrificed his Thanksgiving and started camping out on Wednesday to be the first in line at an Orlando GameStop.

"My mom said 'please do not wait two days for a PS5 and miss Thanksgiving dinner,'" he told FOX 35 News. "And I said 'I really want a PS5!' So I ended up still doing it."

His efforts paid off. Kyle left smiling -- unlike the line of people behind him because as it turns out, there were only 2 for sale at the store.

Kyle told FOX 35 News that there were some points where he felt unsafe since it was such a small space with a lot of people waiting. But he says everyone kept their masks on and it all worked out for him.

Gamers have voiced their frustration in dealing with a shortage of Sony's PlayStation 5. The Japanese tech giant said it will be releasing more inventory to retailers before the end of the year.

"We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever," PlayStation's official Twitter account said in a post. "Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year – please stay in touch with your local retailers."

