Shot fired in Wesley Chapel dispute, 1 person in custody: PCSO

The Brief One person is in custody after a shot was fired during an altercation between two people in Wesley Chapel Thursday evening, Pasco County deputies say. Two people were reportedly in a dispute which led to the shooting. No one was hit by the gunfire when a shot rang out around 6 p.m., PCSO said. Deputies say a suspect in the shooting is in custody. There are no reported injuries at this time.



What we know:

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, deputies are investigating the area of Sierra Center Boulevard.

Two people were reportedly in a dispute which led to the shooting. No one was hit by the gunfire when a shot rang out around 6 p.m., PCSO said.

Deputies say a suspect in the shooting is in custody. There are no reported injuries at this time.

This story will be updated if more information from the investigation is released.