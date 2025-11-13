Expand / Collapse search

Shot fired in Wesley Chapel dispute, 1 person in custody: PCSO

By Joe Espy
Published  November 13, 2025 8:28pm EST
Pasco County
FOX 13 News

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

    The Brief

      • One person is in custody after a shot was fired during an altercation between two people in Wesley Chapel Thursday evening, Pasco County deputies say.
      • Two people were reportedly in a dispute which led to the shooting. No one was hit by the gunfire when a shot rang out around 6 p.m., PCSO said.
      • Deputies say a suspect in the shooting is in custody. There are no reported injuries at this time.

    WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - One person is in custody after a shot was fired during an altercation between two people in Wesley Chapel Thursday evening, Pasco County deputies say.

    What we know:

    According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, deputies are investigating the area of Sierra Center Boulevard. 

    Two people were reportedly in a dispute which led to the shooting. No one was hit by the gunfire when a shot rang out around 6 p.m., PCSO said.

    MORE: Man in custody, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Wesley Chapel: PCSO

    Deputies say a suspect in the shooting is in custody. There are no reported injuries at this time.

    This story will be updated if more information from the investigation is released.

    The Source: Information for this story was gathered from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

    Pasco CountyCrime and Public Safety