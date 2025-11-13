Shot fired in Wesley Chapel dispute, 1 person in custody: PCSO
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - One person is in custody after a shot was fired during an altercation between two people in Wesley Chapel Thursday evening, Pasco County deputies say.
What we know:
According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, deputies are investigating the area of Sierra Center Boulevard.
Two people were reportedly in a dispute which led to the shooting. No one was hit by the gunfire when a shot rang out around 6 p.m., PCSO said.
Deputies say a suspect in the shooting is in custody. There are no reported injuries at this time.
This story will be updated if more information from the investigation is released.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.