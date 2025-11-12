Man in custody, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Wesley Chapel: PCSO

Click on the player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief Pasco County deputies say a man is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting altercation Wednesday in Wesley Chapel. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, two men were arguing in the area of Addlestone Avenue when shots were fired.



What we know:

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, two men were arguing in the area of Addlestone Avenue when shots were fired.

The victim who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The man who fired the weapon is in custody. Deputies say the two men knew each other.

