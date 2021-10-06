Sierra Club inspiring youth to connect with nature with free outdoor adventures

The Sierra Club is helping youth from the inner city and underserved populations get outdoors and experience the wonder of nature.

Tampa Bay Inspiring Connections Outdoors (ICO) organizes free trips staffed by volunteers to promote an awareness and appreciation of the natural environment.

ICO is back to hosting trips again with restrictions after an 18-month hiatus due to the pandemic.

They typically organize 25-30 trips a year for local students in partnership with area schools. It is one of more than 50 similar programs nationwide.

For more information about Tampa Bay ICO, visit www.sierraclub.org/florida/tampa-bay/tampa-bay-inspiring-connections-outdoors-ico.