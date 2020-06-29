Signs remind Polk first responders that they are appreciated

Polk Fire Rescue just got a special thank-you. Aaron Hall and his mom Tanya delivered 48 signs to fire stations across the county that thank firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs for what they do every day.

Aaron has a rare degenerative disease that affects his speech and ability to walk.

“People should look out for him. He is actually looking out for them,” his mom told FOX 13.

As a 'thank you,' Assistant Chief Rick Parnell gave Aaron a challenge coin, which is awarded to someone for accomplishing something notable.

Aaron also got the grand tour of the fleet maintenance area and checked out Polk’s ambulances.

“What it does for our guys, even if it’s just an everyday call, they come back and see that sign and they feel appreciated,” said department spokesman Chris Jonckheer.

The Halls also delivered signs of appreciation to the Polk Sheriff’s Office and area police stations.