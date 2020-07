article

Marion County deputies are searching for Thomas Tutton, 86, who was last seen in the area of the 9500 block of SR 200 in Ocala.

He’s 5’07” and weighs 150 pounds.

He may be traveling in a 2016, red Ford Edge, FL tag number WK30X. The vehicle has a Florida State University tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111.