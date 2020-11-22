Silver Alert issued for missing Sebring woman

article

A Silver Alert was issued for Gloria Maria Rosa, 77, who was last seen leaving 4709 Tarrega Street in Sebring around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

She was in a silver Mercury Grand Marquis, FL tag IN89VZ, and may have been headed to the Orlando area.

She was last seen wearing light-colored pants, a colorful shirt, and brown shoes. She is 5’2”, weighs 142 pounds and has grey, shoulder-length hair.

If you have any information, please call 863-402-7200, option 1.

