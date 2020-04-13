Singer puts career on hold to entertain assisted living residents

article

Residents at Bay Area assisted living facilities are especially isolated during the novel coronavirus pandemic, but there have been efforts to make their time in isolation a little more enjoyable.

Singer Matt Billor, for example, is singing outside ALFs while residents listen from inside.

“We pipe the music in by putting the speakers inside,” saID facility manager Tami Elder. “So now they can watch the entertainment live through the glass window and we have it on the big screen for them. So it’s great.”

Performing at the facility is a regular gig for Billor, but his audience may not know he wrote what could be a country hit.

The song is called “I had a beer but I lost it.”

Billor recorded the song and made a music video in Nashville just before COVID-19 virtually shut down the music industry.

The timing couldn’t have been worse.

“It is what it is,” he said. “I’m going to see if I can promote it in different ways."

Billor performs daily at 5:30 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram and said he hopes people will have a thirst for new songs sometime soon.

”I truly believe it could be a massive hit. It’s just a fun summer song that people should listen to now. It brings a lot of joy and fun and happiness,” Billor said.

The smiles of audience members through the window will have to do while he waits for Nashville to start up again.

