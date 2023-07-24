Singer Tori Kelly rushed to hospital after collapsing in LA, TMZ reports

article

Singer Tori Kelly was reportedly rushed to the hospital after collapsing in downtown Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

According to a report from TMZ, Kelly "passed out" after telling her friends Sunday night that her heart was beating fast. TMZ reports the singer then passed out and was taken to the hospital, where she received care in the ICU.

Kelly is being treated for possible blood clots around her viral organs, TMZ reports.

Kelly, 30, captured two Grammy Awards in 2019 for "Best Gospel Album" with "Hiding Place" and for "Best Gospel Performance/Song" for her hit "Never Alone."

