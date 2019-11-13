Singing sanitation worker takes the stage after sundown

Every morning, Tron Montgomery climbs into a Hillsborough County sanitation truck and then clears his throat.

The 35-year-old Ft. Lauderdale native who came to Tampa seven years ago and worked at Busch Gardens, but his contract ran out and he needed a job. He saw openings with the county, so he went for it.

"I knew nothing about trash at all, but I came in and did a hell of an interview because I'm an actor," Montgomery laughed.

His sanitation job starts at 4:30 a.m. and at night, he performs in local theaters like Stageworks in Tampa. He's part of the cast of "Ordinary Days," finishing its run at Stageworks this weekend.

"We're having sellout crowds every weekend and I've been giving my all, just like I give my all here," says Montgomery.

It makes for a long day, but his job with sanitation has its benefits.

"It's physical. There's no need for a gym membership when you're a trash man," he said.

Montgomery hopes the day will come when he parks the garbage truck and gets a role on a TV show or in a Broadway play.

"Until then, I'll be the best garbage man you'll meet and singing and doing it with a smile." — Tron Montgomery

For more information or tickets to Stageworks, visit https://stageworkstheatre.org/.