Sinkhole reopens at same site spot that killed a Seffner man in 2013

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it is safe for residents of a Seffner neighborhood to remain in their homes despite a sinkhole that has reopened at the same site that swallowed a Seffner man while he slept in 2013.



It’s located on a county conservation property at 240 Faithway Dr. in Seffner.



County officials say they received a call around 4:30 p.m. on Monday that the sinkhole had reopened, and fire crews and deputies were called out to the site.



John-Paul Lavandeira with Hillsborough County code enforcement says engineers will be on-site Tuesday to assess the sinkhole, which he estimates to be about 12 feet by 12 feet.

In March 2013, the sinkhole opened underneath a home on Faithway Drive, swallowing Jeffrey Bush, who was asleep in his bedroom.

His brother, Jeremy Bush, tried desperately to save him but was unable to. Crews never recovered the body.





"As soon as I heard it opened up again all the thoughts, everything just went back through my head again," Jeremy Bush told FOX 13 Tuesday, adding he'll never be able to shake the memory of the day he lost his brother. "Opened up the door. There was a big hole there in his bed, dresser, and everything was gone. He was gone. I jumped in the hole immediately. I started digging because I heard him yelling for me, 'Jeremy, please help!'"



Jeremy said he often visits the site to honor and remember his brother, who was 36 at the time of his death.

After the sinkhole initially reopened in 2015 and was filled in, Jeremy Bush never expected it to open a third time.

"I live this nightmare every day, every day. I have a hard time sleeping. It's just a rough," said Jeremy, who went on to say he's not sure he'll ever find closure. "Just let him be. His final resting place was that [sinkhole]. It just keeps opening up, and they keep adding more dirt on top of them. It sad to me."

Lavandeira says there are several ways to fill a sinkhole and one of the ways is with gravel and liquid, which is flexible, and if there is a reoccurrence, it will reoccur at that point.



"This is not uncommon what we're seeing out here with reoccurrences. It's actually the preferred way of doing it. The way handled it the first time. The way we filled it. That way, when there's a reoccurrence, it's in a controlled area like you see behind me with the double fences, so we can kind of control the situation," Lavandeira explained.

He added, "The depression isn't going to find another place to try and meander... It will stay right there, and it's the easiest point of attack, so that's really the best situation in this scenario. We can actually control when and if there is a recurrence."



The site is closed to the public and secured with two layers of fencing.

