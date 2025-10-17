Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail unleashes new horrors for 2025

The Brief Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail is back with new redesigned attractions and a haunted hayride. The outdoor haunt runs through November 1 and features four major horror experiences. Tickets start at $27, with VIP and season pass options available.



Sir Henry's Haunted Trail in Plant City is back for its twelfth season with new trails and redesigned sets, running through November 1.

The backstory:

What started as a single haunted trail has grown into a much larger attraction with multiple haunted houses, escape rooms, and other scary surprises.

Founded in 2014, Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail operates as a non-profit organization. The trail donates portions of its proceeds to local causes, and continues to build new sets and experiences each season.

They are now one of Florida’s top Halloween attractions and were recently named in USA Today’s 10 Best Haunted Attractions in America.

Over the years, the haunted trail has expanded into the literary world. The characters, including Sir Henry, have their own stories told in books like Haunted Tales, Love’s Revenge, and Season’s End.

What we know:

This year the trail introduces four new story lines, all rebuilt and revamped from past haunts.

City of Slaughter glimpses into the early 1900s, where "Bill the Butcher" terrorizes the streets of Chicago. He hides a dark secret, using his victims' bodies in his meatpacking factory. Through his bloody rampage, the city descends into madness.

Ravensgate Asylum takes place inside a crowded institution, where Dr. Strauss, a mad scientist, conducts evil experiments on his patients. The asylum’s halls are filled with his failed creations, and controlled by Strauss, the monster of a man.

Skinwalker’s Hex takes guests into the old gold mines, as rumors of shapeshifting beasts circulate. Demon coyotes and cursed creatures hunt in the night, leaving behind bodies torn apart. One step in the wrong direction, and they may have found their next meal.

Legends of Halloween Haunted Hayride travels through the eerie woods of Boggy Meadow. The woods are haunted by a witch named Beatrice who has returned from the dead. She searches for her creatures and claims the lives of those who trespass in her forest.

In their recent developments, Sir Henry’s added two new escape games and a ‘Swag Shop’. The shop sells exclusive merchandise inspired by the haunt.

What's next:

New for the 2025 season, there will be a ‘Family Fright Night’ on October 30. They will keep the lights on, and allow kids and parents to explore the grounds without monsters or jump scares.

Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail runs through November 1 and offers ticket options starting at $27. There is free parking on-site.

