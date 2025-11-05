Sisters accused of stealing nearly $2.5K in goods from Target: PCSO

A pair of sisters were arrested Tuesday after Polk County deputies say they were caught on surveillance stealing nearly $2,500 worth of home goods from a Target in Davenport.

Timeline:

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to 5000 Grandview Parkway for a retail theft.

A loss prevention employee at the Target told the sheriff's office that they had stopped two women who had entered the store around 7:29 p.m.

Afnane Kamel, 19, and Hala Kamel, 32, reportedly tried to cover multiple items in their carts with shopping bags before leaving the store.

While detained, deputies say the sisters offered to pay for the stolen items worth a total of $2,487.70, which included bedding, decorations, clothing and makeup. They both admitted to trying to take the items from the store.

The women face felony and misdemeanor charges of Grand Theft.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

What they're saying:

"When you walk into a store and try to leave with nearly $2,500 worth of unpaid merchandise, that’s not a mistake—that’s a crime. Thanks to a vigilant associate who saw something and said something, our deputies were able to respond quickly and make the arrest," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.