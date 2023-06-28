Sketch of road rage suspect in deadly I-4 shooting released by investigators two months later

More than two months after a woman was killed in road rage shooting on I-4, investigators in Plant City released a sketch of who they believe is the suspect.

The Plant City Police Department said they've continued to investigate the I-4 road rage shooting that left Elizabeth Arrieta dead. They said she was riding as a passenger with her boyfriend in a vehicle heading eastbound on the major interstate.

Composite sketch of suspect in deadly road rage shooting on I-4. Courtesy: Plant City Police Department.

That's when she was shot by the unknown suspect. Investigators believe the suspect was driving a 2009-2015 four-door Toyota Prius with no window tint, a blue hue to the headlights and a paper tag affixed to the vehicle.

RELATED: Police: Woman killed in Plant City road rage shooting identified, search for suspect continues

Pictured: Elizabeth Arrieta. Courtesy: Plant City Police Department.

After Arrieta was shot, her boyfriend got off I-4 at exit 22 and drove to Plant City Fire Station 3, police said. First responders there rendered first aid to both the driver and passenger, but Arrieta died at the scene.

Authorities said they have continued to try and develop leads in the case, and they were finally able to create a composite drawing of the suspect.

PREVIOUS: Road rage shooting on I-4 kills 1, critically injures 1 in Plant City, police say

Anyone who may recognize the suspect or has information in the road rage shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, which is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown murder suspect.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay can be reached at 1-800-873-8477, or you can make a tip online by clicking here.