Skimming devices found at two Sarasota gas stations

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about credit card skimmers found at two gas stations in Sarasota.

Deputies say one was found at the 7-Eleven gas station in the 1700 block of North Honore Avenue on Friday, September 11. The other was found on Monday, September 14 at a 7-Eleven gas station in the 5000 block of North Lockwood Road. Both skimmers were discovered during routine inspections.

The skimmers in both cases were removed and collected as evidence.

Customers who purchased gas at these locations are encouraged to check bank statements for any suspicious transations, no matter how small the amount.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office also provided these safety tips:

Pay with cash inside the store when possible. If you do not have cash, use a credit card instead of a debit card. Credit cards have better fraud protection.

Check for signs of tampering at the pump. This includes a broken security seal over the door. If something seems out of place, notify gas station personnel.

Monitor bank statements regularly to spot unauthorized charges. If something does not add up, contact your bank immediately.

Anyone with information regarding these skimming devices should contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at 941.861.4900 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County by calling 941.366.TIPS (8477), online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.