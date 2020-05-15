Sky-high salute: MacDill KC-135 will fly over a dozen hospitals Friday morning

article

Our frontline workers have been deemed true heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the nurses and doctors working long hours to keep the community safe and healthy. Friday morning, MacDill Air Force Base will send at least one KC-135 refueling tanker into the sky to fly over area hospitals and show their appreciation.

The KC-135 takeoff time was moved up to 9:30 a.m. due to weather concerns, but the flyover times will continue as scheduled. The plane will head to the Gulf of Mexico for training before returning to the Tampa area for the flyovers around 10:30 a.m.

The flyover was initially scheduled to include two aircraft, but base officials now say only one plane may be involved.

MacDill decided to show their appreciation after the Bay Area was skipped over during the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels first round of flyovers designed to say thank you to first responders.

KC-135s are a common sight in the skies over South Tampa. (FOX 13 file photo)

Base officals initially planned the flyover to involve active duty and reserve teams from the 6th and 927th air refueling wings.

“Our primary mission as KC-135 is supporting," said Col. Stephen Snelson with MacDill Airforce Base. "When you think about that and you make that linkage to our healthcare workers and our first responders, they're the ones who are supporting us."

The aircraft will fly over 12 hospitals and medical centers along this route:

- Tampa General (Davis Islands) - 10:30 a.m.

- Brandon Regional (Brandon) - 10:33 a.m.

- Riverview Regional (Riverview) - 10:34 a.m.

- South Bay Hospital (Sun City Center) - 10:35 a.m.

- Sarasota Memorial (Sarasota) - 10:39 a.m.

- St. Anthony’s (St. Petersburg) - 10:54 a.m.

- St. Pete General Women’s Hospital (St. Petersburg) - 10:55 a.m.

- Bay Pines VA (St. Petersburg) - 10:55 a.m.

- Largo Medical Center (Largo) - 10:56 a.m.

- Children’s Medical Center (Westchase) - 10:58 a.m.

- Tampa General North (Carrollwood) - 11:03 a.m.

- University of South Florida (North Tampa) - 11:04 a.m.

- Tampa General (Davis Islands) - 11:06 a.m.

MAP: Click to enlarge route map

Residents are advised to stay home to watch the flyover and not congregate in any mass gatherings.