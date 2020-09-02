Slippery Hudson boat ramp leaves injuries, totaled vehicles in its wake

People who use the boat ramp at Robert J Strickland Memorial Park in Hudson say many vehicles have been ruined and some people have even been injured there. Boaters say the design does not let water drain, allowing algae to grow. They want the county to address the problem.

A truck owned by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office is the most recent victim of the dangerously slippery ramp.

After launching a boat for night-patrol Monday, a deputy’s truck slipped into the water. It was in park and the emergency brake was on, the sheriff's office said. The truck was a total loss.

“It was so incredibly slippery,” said Richard Koon. "I don’t see how anybody could launch and/or retrieve a boat, and if you walk on it you’re gonna crack your skull."

Back in July, Koon and his wife were trying to load their pontoon boat onto the trailer when their pick-up truck started sliding. The Dodge did not stop until saltwater was above the dashboard; a total loss and a traumatic experience for the couple.

“This whole thing could have been prevented, there were no signs warning, there was nothing,” Koon said.

Pasco County officials say they are aware of the issues at the boat ramp and it is “pressure washed as needed.”

Phillip Kemmis owns Phillip’s Pressure Washing and says whatever the county is doing, it's not good enough.

“You would think: $5 for every boat that parks here, plus all that over there fills up, that’s a lot of money they’re getting, they can afford to pay someone,” Kemmis said.

He believes the ramp needs to be cleaned once a month. It’s the reason he came out Tuesday night and used 400 gallons in his free time.

Folks who frequent the boat ramp just want something done so it is reliable and safe.

According to the county, the angle of the ramp was designed to meet ADA regulations and industry standards. However, they’re looking into ways to modify it due to all the recent concerns.