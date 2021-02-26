Small businesses seeing Spring Break sales spike

The Spring Break tourism period between March and mid-April is crucial for bars, restaurants, and hotels, which make a significant amount of their annual revenue during those several weeks.

Tourism came to a screeching halt last year just after St. Patrick's Day because of the pandemic. Florida beaches were closed.

"It was horrible, as far as business goes because we lost, typically what would consist of like 40 percent of the whole year's revenue, it was really, thank god there was a rainy day fund," said Theodore Kappas, the owner of the Island Cay Hotel.

Businesses are starting to see some relief though.

"People are here, we're definitely seeing our sales pick up, people on the beach, they're here, they're coming," said Samantha Krupski, the owner of Samgelo's Pizza.

Hotels tell Fox 13 they're starting to see an increase in bookings for Spring Break.

