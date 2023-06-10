Small helicopter crashes into fence between Venice Municipal Airport and the Festival Grounds.

At 11:30 on Saturday morning, Venice Police and Fire Rescue responded to a small helicopter that had crashed into the fence between Venice Municipal Airport and the Festival Grounds.

Police say, that the only occupant, a male pilot, was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is still under investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.