Woman arrested in weekend Sarasota shooting that left one injured: Investigators

A Sarasota woman was arrested in connection to a shooting over the weekend that left one person injured, police said.

Carrie Ecklund, 48, was arrested Monday evening on two charges, including criminal mischief and possession of a firearm, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

The shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, in the 700 block of Central Avenue in Sarasota, officers said.

Investigators said the one victim injured in the shooting was grazed by a bullet in the arm.

Surveillance video from several cameras at the property showed Ecklund with a black handgun during the shooting, according to Sarasota police.

Authorities said they could clearly see Ecklund on one camera loading the gun and then walking toward the shooting location. Detectives said they also were able to find a bullet fragment inside the building.

During the shooting, officers said a hurricane-proof window, which was valued at $3,240, was shattered. They said one bullet hole was found in the window.

Detectives said they do not believe there were other victims or suspects linked to the shooting. Ecklund is now behind bars in the Sarasota County Jail.