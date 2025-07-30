Smokey the Bear arrests man accused of stealing his signs across Florida

The Brief A man is under arrest for stealing Smokey the Bear signs from across Florida. Dept. of Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson says the suspect stole the signs from state parks in Pensacola, Panama City and Orlando. Smokey the Bear joined the Dept. of Agriculture Law Enforcement to make the arrest in Orange County.



The backstory:

"Smokey is always around our forest and just got lucky today that he saw the bad guy and got him handcuffed," said Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson. "What an idiot, what an idiot."

Law enforcement officers with the Department of Agriculture say the suspect was posting the signs for sale on Facebook marketplace for $1,900 apiece.

Courtesy: Wilton Simpson

"(Smokey) goes to schools, he's known by our children, he's known by our families, he is known throughout the United States," said Simpson. "Who goes and steals an image of Smokey the Bear and then tries to profit off of that?"

Dig deeper:

The thefts shed a spotlight on the state's effort to prevent forest fires, which destroyed 24,000 acres in 2024.

The department did 277,000 acres of controlled burns in 2024, spent $93 million on upgraded equipment, and yes, they dispatched Smokey to remind us that "only you can prevent forest fires."

It's also why they have their own law enforcement department.

Courtesy: Wilton Simpson

They caught this thief in the act.

"If you're going to go in and commit crimes in our forests, you probably need to find a different place," said Simpson. "Not only will you find smoke in some of those forests, but you'll find our car officers."

This time, Smokey got his revenge. He's not throwing this criminal haphazardly into the woods.

"We're the most pro-law enforcement state in the union," said Simpson "Smokey Bear is on the job also."

What's next:

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to jail.

Criminal charges are pending, but Simpson said he could face jail time.

Courtesy: Wilton Simpson