Smoothie company brings new flavor to Channelside

As the Channelside district continues to grow in downtown Tampa, it is attracting more and more people and those people are attracting small businesses and the Schaaf family took notice.

"We felt that this area was missing something, and smoothies was it," recalled Brian Schaaf the managing owner of the Robeks Fresh Juices and Smoothies franchise located at 1211 East Kennedy Blvd.

Schaaf's parents, Gary and Josephine, enjoyed the Robeks location they had visited in Miami and felt like the Channelside area was a good fit for their venture.

"We wanted to get something that the community would enjoy and get more involvement in," said Schaaf.

They opened in December just before Christmas and have felt right at home ever since.

"We are right across the street from Crunch Fitness," said Schaaf.

The location has proven beneficial to attracting the health-conscious consumer.

"Our most popular has got to be the 800-pound gorilla," Schaaf shared. "That's bananas, chocolate and peanut butter. It has 40 grams of whey protein in it. Right after you work out, come get an 800-pound gorilla and get all of the protein that you're looking for."

But it doesn't only cater to the workout crowd.

"We have fresh juices as well, they are made to order you can choose from carrots, cucumber celery, beets, apples," Schaaf said.

The menu offers many options to choose from such as super-foods, fruits and vegetables.

"We have our variety of supplements and enrichments that we can add to drinks," explained Schaaf.

But one doesn't have to be a health-conscious workout fanatic to enjoy a simple smoothie.

"Some of our best sellers would be the ‘strawnana berry’, a strawberry banana smoothie with apple juice and frozen yogurt," said Schaaf. "It's the best starter smoothie that we have."

