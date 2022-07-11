Snake slithers on woman's windshield as she drives on Kansas highway

Talk about an unwelcome hitchhiker.

Vicki Ruhl says she was driving on a Kansas highway when she noticed a snake slithering on her windshield.

"I saw the snake, and it was my worst nightmare come true in that moment," Ruhl told FOX 23. "It was so surreal."

Ruhl captured video of the reptile hanging off of her driver's side mirror, where at one point it appeared to stare right at her.

She said she didn't want to pull over because she was afraid of being stuck on the side of the highway in the heat without knowing what to do.

Ruhl said she was just focused on not crashing her car, adding that she was so scared, she even missed her exit.

"I was just frightened; just terrified," she told FOX 23. "Where am I going to go? To have to experience that while driving, I’ll never forget it."

When she eventually exited the highway and parked, the snake slithered off of the vehicle.

According to Jonathan Gibson with Tulsa Reptile Rescue, the snake in the video appeared to be a bullsnake, which is not venomous.