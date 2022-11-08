Expand / Collapse search
Snowcat Ridge snow park delays opening ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

By FOX 13 News staff
Dade City
DADE CITY, Fla. - Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is postponing the park's opening day ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. 

Florida's first ever snow park was scheduled to reopen for the third year in a row on Friday, November 11, officials with the park said. The opening will now be delayed until Wednesday, November 16. 

The park will issue refunds for all pre-purchased tickets for November 11-13, according to Snowcat Ridge. 

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen into Category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida. Much of the state's Gulf Coast, including the Tampa Bay area, is now under a Tropical Storm Watch in preparation for the storm. 

The Florida snow park claims to be the state's first and only alpine snow park with "real" snow. It features a 60-foot tall, 400-foot-long snow tubing hill. Riders can tube down the hill in either a single, double, or family-sized tube at speeds that can hit almost 30 miles an hour.

Snowcat Ridge's 2022-2023 season will feature the Snowy Slopes, Arctic Igloo, Crystal Ribbon, Eskimo Outpost for private events and the Alpine Village filled with custom food and beverage options. Officials said there will also be opportunities for seasonal shopping and branded merchandise. 

