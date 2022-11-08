Tropical Storm Watch issued for Florida's Gulf Coast as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches

Much of Florida's Gulf Coast, including the Tampa Bay area, is now under a Tropical Storm Watch as Subtropical Storm Nicole churns in the Atlantic, with the storm expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane later this week.

The National Hurricane Center issued the new advisory for much of the west coast at 4 a.m. Tuesday, while the east coast remains under a hurricane watch from the Volusia-Brevard county line south to Hallandale Beach in Broward County.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from Hallandale Beach, northward to Altamaha Sound in Georgia.

Meanwhile, a Storm Surge Warning has also been issued from Hallandale Beach to Altamaha Sound, and from the mouth of the St. John's River to East Palatka, Florida.

Nicole is forecast to gradually strengthen before approaching Florida, and is expected to become a hurricane with winds over 74 miles per hour by Wednesday while it is moving near or over the Bahamas.

The storm is moving northwest, though the NHC says its track has shifted northward slightly since its last advisory.

Forecasters say Nicole is expected to begin strengthening later today, helped by warmer waters closer to the Bahamas and Florida's east coast.

Like tropical systems, a subtropical storm has a well-defined center and a closed circulation. However, the area of maximum winds within the circulation is farther away from the center and there is less symmetry, according to the National Weather Service.

However, the NHC says Nicole appears to be beginning its transition to a tropical storm.

What is the difference between a tropical storm and a subtropical storm?

A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph.

A subtropical storm is sort of a hybrid storm, meaning it has characteristics of both a typical low-pressure system and a tropical cyclone. However, unlike the typical low, a subtropical storm gets a lot of its energy from warm ocean water and has maximum sustained winds of at least 39 mph, according to FOX Weather.

If either of these types of systems generates winds of at least 74 mph, they become hurricanes.

A system becomes a post-tropical cyclone once it loses its tropical characteristics. However, these types of storms can still pose a danger with heavy rain and high winds.

What impacts will we see in the Tampa Bay area?

"This doesn’t look purely tropical in nature. The heaviest area of wins is displaced a couple of hundred miles to the east of where the center is," explained FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg. "One on hand, a subtropical system is not rapidly going to intensify because it’s such a broad system and it’s large, it will take some time for that to happen. On the flip side, because it’s such a large storm, as it approaches the east coast of our state, you’re going to feel the impacts from the Keys, all the way to the Carolinas."

For the Bay Area, this means rain and wind, based on Nicole's current projected path.

"In a path like that, we will obviously get some rain and wind from this because tropical storm-force winds go out like 300 miles from the center of the storm," Osterberg explained.

He said depending on the storm's track, we can expect 30 to 45 mph wind gusts and 2 to 4 inches of rain in the region, but stresses that Nicole will mainly be a rain event for the Tampa Bay area.

"The second this is to touch [the east coast], it's going to start to weaken significantly," he said. "This is a very, just wet, wet setup is what we're looking at for Thursday, especially Thursday morning."

FOX 13 meteorologist Tyler Eliasen added, "For those on the west coast of Florida – especially in areas hard hit by Hurricane Ian – rest assured that storms with this angle of approach usually are more of a nuisance than anything else in terms of impacts around. That being said, some tropical storm-force wind gusts and periods of rain wouldn’t exactly be ideal for folks still trying to recover."

State of emergency issued

By Monday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency was issued for 34 Florida counties: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, DeSoto, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia.

Basically, it means state and local governments have more freedom to coordinate emergency agencies and resources to deal with a storm threat, rather than going through normal procedures.

"While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger, I urge all Floridians to be prepared and to listen to announcements from local emergency management officials," according to a written statement from DeSantis. "We will continue to monitor the trajectory and strength of this storm as it moves towards Florida."