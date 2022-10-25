Tickets on sale: Snowcat Ridge snow park in Dade City returning for its third year in November

For the third year in a row, snow will be in the forecast for Dade City as Snowcat Ridge returns for another season.

Snowcat Ridge claims to be Florida’s first and only alpine snow park with "real" snow. It features a 60-foot tall, 400-foot-long snow tubing hill. Riders can tube down the hill in either a single, double, or family-sized tube at speeds that can hit almost 30 miles an hour.

Guests can also head to the Arctic Igloo, a snow play area; the Crystal Ribbon, a 16,000 square foot ice-skating ribbon; an Eskimo Outpost with private igloo rentals; and check out the food and drink vendors in the Alpine Village.

It officially opens on Nov. 11, 2022, and runs through the last week of February 2023. Ticket prices start at $26.95. General admission includes two hours of snow tubing and all-day access to the Arctic Igloo, Alpine Village, and Crystal Ribbon. Prices do not include ice skate rentals

The park opened in November 2020, giving Floridians the chance to go tubing on its slopes and play with real snow inside an igloo. However, it did face some hiccups during its inaugural season. Operators had to shorten the hours when they couldn't produce enough snow.

You can find more information at snowcatridge.com.